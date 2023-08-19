4 motorbike taxi drivers injured after rival groups clash yet again

Pattaya, Thailand – A violent clash erupted between rival motorcycle taxi factions at 2:30 a.m. on August 18 at the entrance to Soi 9 on Pattaya Second Road, resulting in multiple injuries. Victims included Kajonsak, 24, with extensive bruising; Kittisak, 20, suffering a deep back knife wound and fractured skull; Kritsada, 27, with a left-arm knife injury; and Ittipan, 24, nearly losing his left index finger due to a knife attack.







Kajonsak, a Bolt rider, said that he was confronted by regular motorcycle-taxi riders as he attempted to approach a customer near Second Road. A verbal dispute escalated into physical assaults, prompting Kajonsak to abandone his motorcycle and flee. His colleague Ittipan, tried to help Kajonsak, but was attacked by the motorcycle-taxi riders armed with bats and knives, severely injuring his finger. Local authorities are investigating through CCTV footage and evidence to identify those responsible for the clash.





Pattaya authorities have expressed concern about the frequent disputes between motorcycle taxi drivers, especially those using the Bolt application and freelance riders in Pattaya. These conflicts have led to injuries and negative consequences for the local economy and tourism. They are seeking ways to seek mutual understanding and end the continuing conflict.











