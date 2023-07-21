Public and private sectors pledge to tackle Pattaya traffic woes

Pattaya, Thailand – A concerted effort to improve traffic flow and elevate the tourist experience in Pattaya took center stage at the Sabai Sabana Hotel, as the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association (PBTA) hosted a pivotal meeting on July 19. Under the leadership of President Boonanant Pattanasin and the presence of Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, the gathering focused on finding effective solutions to the city’s pressing traffic and parking challenges.







Representatives from the Chonburi Transport Office, law enforcement officers, baht-bus (Song Taew) operators, motorcycle taxi drivers, and other relevant authorities actively participated, providing a platform for open dialogue and collaborative brainstorming. The primary objective of the meeting was to devise and enforce comprehensive tourist service regulations and traffic laws, aiming to ensure seamless traffic management and bolster Pattaya’s reputation as a forward-thinking “Smart City.”







Amidst various issues discussed, a crucial aspect was the pressing need for clear and strictly enforced parking regulations. Encouragingly, baht-bus and motorcycle taxi operators expressed their willingness to cooperate and recognize the vital importance of adhering to traffic laws.

A specific hotspot of concern brought to the forefront was the intersection of Wat Chai Mongkol Market on Pattaya 2nd Road. Despite the presence of clear “No Parking” signs, some drivers persist in parking and waiting for passengers along the roadside, leading to congestion and inconveniences for pedestrians. Motorcycle taxis, too, contribute to traffic issues through reckless maneuvers on the roads.







In response to these critical concerns, Pattaya authorities reassured all attendees of their commitment to take prompt and decisive action in addressing the challenges surrounding traffic management. They promised to strictly enforce parking regulations to ensure smoother traffic flow in problematic zones.

The meeting culminated with a sense of shared responsibility and understanding between the PBTA and transport operators, underlining their joint commitment to collaborate and effectively uphold the city’s traffic regulations for the benefit of both residents and tourists.

















