28 foreigners, Thais busted at 2 Pattaya pool villa parties

Foreigners arrested for partying in violation of the emergency decree pleaded innocence, saying they didn’t know it was wrong to hold large gatherings.

Pattaya-area police arrested 25 foreigners at two pool villas for partying in violation of the emergency decree.

Banglamung police apprehended 13 Filipinos, six Russian, two French nationals and a Briton, Canadian, Albanian and Cambodian, along with three Thais, just before midnight April 25 in East Pattaya.



The two groups were ratted out by neighbors who feared the parties would turn into Covid-19 superspreader events.

Many of the foreigners arrested claimed they were unaware their gatherings were illegal. While there is no curfew in Pattaya, large gatherings and home parties are prohibited under the current emergency decree.

Police inspect the well-stocked ice boxes of alcoholic beverages of sorts.


The party-goers were transported on police pick-up trucks to Nongprue police station to be charged for breaking the law under the current emergency decree.









