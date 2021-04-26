Bangkok drivers and passengers required to wear facemasks

People in Bangkok are required to wear face masks at all times when out in public – even if they are in their own car.







On Monday, a post on the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) Facebook page clarified the requirements for wearing a face mask when out in public.



The post said that the rule regarding face masks also applies to people who are in their own cars with at least one other person, regardless if that other person is a family member.







The BMA said children under 2 years of age are exempt from wearing face masks.

Wearing a face mask is mandatory in all public spaces, both indoor and outdoor, regardless of the distance between people.







Violators face a fine of up to 20,000 baht under the Communicable Disease Act. (NNT)





















