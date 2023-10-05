2 women drown after car plunges off ferry pier in Sattahip

Pattaya, Thailand – In a freak early morning incident on Oct 4, a sedan careened off the edge of the pier near the Sattahip to Koh Samui ferry terminal at Chuk Samet Port in Sattahip, resulting in the tragic death of two women. A lone survivor, managed to escape the submerged vehicle.

Surveillance cameras on a nearby ship recorded the entire incident, providing a haunting visual account of the sedan’s plunge. Raweephap Madsara, 20, the sole survivor, was found by rescue teams, but two female passengers remained trapped inside the submerged vehicle.







Efforts to rescue the trapped individuals intensified, involving personnel from the Special Warfare Command Naval Base and the Sattahip City Rescue Foundation. By 6 a.m., the lifeless bodies of the two women were recovered from the front seats of the sunken sedan, 15 meters under the sea. They were identified as Miss Hanel Kim, 22 years old, and Miss Nattawan Boonart, 23 years old.

Raweephap, the survivor, provided a preliminary account of the incident. He and his friends, a group of four individuals, had traveled from Bangkok to Sattahip for leisure. After dropping off one friend in Sattahip, they mistakenly took a wrong turn towards Chuk Samet Port instead of heading back to Bangkok. Attempting to reverse, the car slid off the pier and into the sea. Raweephap managed to escape, but the two female occupants were tragically trapped inside.







Surveillance footage revealed that prior to the accident, at 1.24 a.m., the car had taken a sharp left turn at the intersection of Khao Mon (Sukhumvit-Sattahip 99 Road) and was heading towards Ban Chang District, Rayong Province. The car was seen climbing up on the footpath, eventually stopping near the entrance to Mountain B Pub, infamous for a fatal fire a year ago. The front dashboard camera captured the two women teasing each other outside the car while checking on the wheels before continuing towards Chuk Samet Port.

A crane lifted the Toyota Cross, out of the water, which was severely damaged from the plunge. The bodies of the deceased were sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police General Hospital in Bangkok to ascertain the exact cause of death. The investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause of this heart-wrenching accident.

















