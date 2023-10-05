East Pattaya implements robust flood management plan

Pattaya, Thailand – Nongprue Municipality Mayor Winai Inpitak revealed a robust flood management plan in anticipation of heavy rainfall in eastern and northeastern Thailand. The Thai Meteorological Department’s alert, forecasting a high-pressure system from southern China extending over northern and northeastern regions, coupled with the southwest monsoon’s impact on the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, has prompted him to take decisive flood preventive measures.







Winai stated that Nongprue municipality has mobilized their rescue teams around the clock, focussing on both disaster prevention and relief operations during potential flooding. “The recent efforts have yielded positive results, transforming stagnant floodwaters in the Nongprue area into waters awaiting drainage. This marks significant progress since the municipal administration initiated efforts two years ago, undertaking improvements to drainage systems and addressing flood issues at vulnerable points.” he said.







He continued, “While progress is evident, two areas require close monitoring. The Rai Vanasin Market area on Siam Country Club Road, despite drainage and culvert construction, lacks a water outlet. To promptly resolve this, a contractor will be hired to connect drainage pipes to the railway area. The second area of concern is near the Sarn Ta Yai shrine, where the municipal administration has requested a budget from the provincial public works department for a drainage pipe construction. Assurance from the department indicates the commencement of construction in 2024, with a budget allocated for 2025 as a contingency.”







In a bid to enhance communication during this critical period, the municipal administration has established a dedicated hotline (038-734934) for residents to report flooding incidents. Operating 24/7, officials are ready to receive reports and coordinate rescue teams. This proactive approach aims to ensure Nongprue residents are well-prepared for potential flooding, mitigating risks associated with heavy rainfall, particularly in low-lying areas.













