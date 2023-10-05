Chak Ngaeo unveils rich tapestry of Thai-Chinese heritage

Pattaya, Thailand – In the heart of the historic Chinese market of Huay Yai, nestled just 20 kilometres southeast of Pattaya, the enchanting village of Chak Ngaeo emerges as a hidden gem. On September 29, a cultural spectacle unfolded as Yupha Taweewatanakijbaworn, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, inaugurated the dazzling ‘Ten Land Markets and Six Floating Markets’ campaign. More than an event, it was a captivating journey into the soul of Thai-Chinese heritage.







Chak Ngaeo, an ancient Chinese market steeped in cultural richness, resides in Huay Yai, home to the Chaozhou (Tae Jiew) community, Chinese immigrants who left an indelible mark on the landscape over a century ago; this market serves as a living canvas of Thai-Chinese fusion. Architectural wonders and traditional lifestyles weave together, narrating the vibrant story of this unique community.

The grand opening strategically aligned with the Moon Festival, immersed visitors in a cultural extravaganza. Communal tables adorned for moon worship created an enchanting ambiance, unveiling the market’s deep-rooted connection to Chinese traditions and culture.







Excitement buzzed through the air as locals, officials, and curious visitors gathered for the grand spectacle. Amnat Charoensri, Deputy Governor of Chonburi Province, welcomed the crowd, paving the way for an unforgettable experience. Distinguished figures like Kowit Pakamat, Director-General of the Department of Cultural Promotion, and Sonthaya Kunplome, former Minister of Culture, graced the occasion alongside local authorities and community leaders. Together, they embarked on a mission to breathe life into the cultural veins of the region.

The visionary project, titled “Promoting Community Identity and Thai Culture on Cultural Tourism Routes: Ten Land Markets and Six Floating Markets,” is a call to transform these markets into vibrant hubs of economic vitality, job creation, and cultural experiences.







As the ‘Ten Land Markets and Six Floating Markets’ campaign takes flight, it promises not just a celebration of heritage but an exhilarating adventure through untold stories, economic resurgence, and cultural fusion hidden within these markets. The curtain has risen, and Chak Ngaeo is ready to unveil its cultural marvel to the world. Embark on a journey where history and tradition converge in a celebration of Thai-Chinese legacy.

























