2 teens arrested for mistaken-identity bottle-bomb attack in Pattaya

Pattaya police arrested two teenagers for injuring a couple with a homemade gasoline bomb in a case of mistaken identity.

Nattapol Jamrongruk, 18, and a 17-year-old Cambodian boy were arrested separately March 18 following the bomb attack on Soi Photisan in Naklua earlier that day.

Thanakorn Bungsen, 21, and Worakarn Petchkui, 22, were severely injured in the attack, with Worakarn suffering burns over most of her body. They were treated at Pattaya Hospital.







Police used CCTV footage to track the attackers motorbike back to the house of the 17-year-old, who police said confessed he through the bottle containing gasoline, bullets, gravel, gunpowder and saltpeter. He said he learned how to make the bomb and bought all the ingredients online.

The boy told police he had been threatened with a gun by a rival who rode a Vespa motorbike. He and Thanakorn went out to look for the rival and saw the couple riding a Vespa and thought it was them.







He admitted he didn’t know the victims and it was a case of mistaken identity.

The Cambodian ratted out Thanakorn, who was arrested shortly after. Both face a litany of explosives and attempted murder charges.





















