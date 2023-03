A foreign man drowned off Pattaya Beach. The unidentified swimmer around age 60 was fished out of the ocean by two Indian tourists March 18.

Beach vendor Bangon Somphan, 44, said she recognized the man and that he often came by himself to swim on the beach at Central Road.

Authorities said that, despite the lack of any rain or storms, Pattaya Bay has had strong currents and waves and swimmers should be extra careful when going out for a swim especially if they are on their own.