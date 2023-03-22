Pattaya German expat busted for child-porn exploiting teen stepdaughter

By Pattaya Mail
Wilfried Wilms a German national was taken into custody by cybercrime police for shooting and distributing pornographic videos of his 15-year-old stepdaughter from his Pattaya home.

Cyber-crime police arrested a German expat for shooting and distributing pornographic videos of his 15-year-old stepdaughter from his Pattaya home.

Wilfried Wilms, 76, was taken into custody March 18 following an alert from the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency, which had traced child pornography back to Wilms’s Meet4U and WhatsApp accounts.



Police seized two mobile phones and desktop computer.

Wilms, married to a Thai woman who has a 15-year-old daughter, allegedly made sexual videos of the teen girl and then distributed them online, admitting he shot the videos himself.











