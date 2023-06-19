Bar bouncers beat up Russian tourist on Pattaya Walking Street

Pattaya police responded to a report of a violent incident that occurred in the early hours of June 18, involving a group of foreign tourists on Pattaya’s renowned Walking Street in South Pattaya.

At the scene of the commotion they found Rusovsian Nikov Oleg, a 33-year-old Russian national with a bloodied face, who told police that he was assaulted by a group of men working in a local A-go-go bar.







Witnesses said that the confrontation began when Mr. Oleg declined to pay for his drinks and decided to leave the premises. Staff members from the establishment pursued him, leading to a heated verbal exchange that quickly escalated into a physical confrontation, resulting in the tourist’s injuries. The group responsible for the assault consisted of two to three men, who fled the scene following the incident.

Oleg, the injured tourist, was taken to the local police station for further investigation and to receive necessary medical attention. Authorities will carefully analyze the CCTV footage from the area to identify the perpetrators involved in the assault and bring them in for questioning.

















