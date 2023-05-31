2 inebriated tourists carried off scorching Pattaya Beach

Two unidentified European tourists passed out under the scorching sun on Pattaya beach after binge drinking on May 27. Fearing that they could get heat stroke or worse still become victims of criminals, an umbrella rental vendor called for assistance from the city authorities who carried the unconscious tourists to safety. The confused men were given first aid and a cold shower before they were handed over to the Tourist police for identification and further assistance.







One resident who witnessed the rescue operation, said, “This heartwarming incident demonstrates the unity and compassion within the Pattaya community, with local authorities and businesses working together to prioritize the well-being and safety of our visitors.”















