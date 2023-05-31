Highway Police Commander transferred after lorry bribe claim

Commander of the Highway Police Division, Pol Maj Gen Ekkaraj Limsangkat, was transferred to an inactive post at the Operations Centre of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) pending a bribery probe over the allegations that special stickers are given to drivers of overloaded lorries who pay kickbacks.

He was replaced by Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, commander of the Anti-Corruption Division. The order was signed by CIB Chief Pol Lt Gen Jiraphop Bhuridej







A Move Forward MP-list elect Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn revealed on social media posts that drivers of overloaded trucks displaying special bribe-paid stickers could pass weighbridges without being stopped at checkpoints. The special stickers are available at a cost of thousands baht per month and they have various designs such as a blue rabbit or a smiling sun.







Meanwhile, deputy transport minister Atirat Ratasate set up a fact-finding committee to probe the sticker kickbacks. The committee headed by deputy permanent secretary for transport Pisak Jitviriyavasin will convene the first meeting today to find out if transport officials are involved in the alleged bribery and the investigation will be concluded in 15 days.

The Chairman of the Land Transport Federation of Thailand will be invited to give information on the issue. (TNA)















