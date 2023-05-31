Pattaya workers rake up jagged rocks on Wong Amat Beach

Pattaya City deployed a team of 30 workers to clear Wong Amat Beach of jagged rocks buried in the sand after residents and tourists complained that the sharp edged stones had injured swimmers when they stepped on them.

The operation commenced on May 27 and spanned over 2 days. The workers used backhoes to dig out larger pieces of sunken rocks after which the piles of rocks were transported inland for disposal.







Beachside vendors on Wong Amat Beach have worked for years to clear out the rocks themselves, but it is a never-ending chore, so they called on the city administrators for help. They said that while the city was at it, could they also do the same for Yinyom Beach and Bali Hai Beach, as tourists encounter the same injuries when swimming or wading in the sea.















