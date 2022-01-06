2 dead, 7 hurt in Pattaya road accidents over New Year’s

The Pattaya area saw two people killed and seven injured on the roads during the “seven dangerous days” of the New Year’s holiday.

The Center for Road Accident Prevention and Reduction reported Jan. 5 that Banglamung District saw a decrease in both fatalities and injuries compared with last year.







Banglamung had four checkpoints operating with 245 police officers, medics, administrators and volunteers staffing them from Dec. 29 to Jan. 4.

Most tickets written at the checkpoints were for not wearing motorcycle helmets, drunk driving, not using seat belts, speeding and reckless driving.



























