Thailand reinstates self-isolation programs ahead of Omicron wave

Health and local authorities are reinstating the Home Isolation program and the Community Isolation program for mild COVID-19 cases in wake of new clusters.

Deputy Minister of Public Health Satit Pitutacha said health authorities are now expecting new COVID-19 cases to rise in 1-2 weeks after the New Year period. With the Omicron variant expected to be the dominant strain, his ministry will be prioritizing the Home Isolation and Community Isolation treatment programs for patients with milder symptoms.







Mr. Satit said beds, medicines, and medical equipment are well prepared for the new wave.

Inside the capitol, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is reopening its Community Isolation centers, with separate facilities to shelter children and adults. The city hall is also communicating with the general public on the safety and efficacy of this self-isolating treatment protocol, which allows hospitals to keep their beds available for serious cases.



The health ministry is pleading with visitors to Thailand to strictly comply with precautionary measures and safety protocols.




























