Pattaya blames law-bending Tree Town Market for city’s Covid-19 outbreak

Pattaya Public Health Department pointed the finger squarely at the Tree Town Market bar area for sparking the city’s sudden and severe coronavirus outbreak.

Public Health Officer Jetsadapong Thanasamitthiwej said Tree Town and its tenants failed to comply with “Covid-Free Setting” requirements by not limiting crowds, or enforcing social distancing and mask use, prohibiting sharing of plates and drink bottles, and not testing staff and customers for Covid-19.







When antigen testing began on Tree Town patrons and customers Dec. 31, 25% of them tested positive for Covid-19. While that number declined over the following days, it still was at 11.5% on Jan. 4 when the city found 335 positive cases at Tree Town and other high-risk areas.



Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai stopped short of saying the Soi Buakhao market – the epicenter for Pattaya’s law-bending bar scene – will be closed, but did say licenses of all vendors would be checked, more city officers would be deployed there and more testing would be done.

If violations are found, businesses would be closed, Manote said.































