War reshapes travel demand: Thailand gains as air travel becomes a premium

PATTAYA, Thailand – The outbreak of war at the end of February has disrupted global travel patterns, triggering a shift that is both immediate and far-reaching. While traditional aviation hubs in the Middle East are losing momentum, Thailand is emerging as a key beneficiary. Yet this growing appeal comes at a cost.

According to reporting by Neue Zürcher Zeitung, traveller behaviour is undergoing a marked transformation, with safety and affordability now the dominant decision-making factors. Bangkok is seeing a surge in demand—but not without consequences. With major transit hubs such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha facing operational constraints, air traffic is increasingly being redirected toward Southeast Asia. Bangkok, in particular, is positioning itself as an alternative gateway between Europe and Asia.







However, this realignment is driving a sharp rise in airfares. Rerouted flights are longer, capacity is constrained, and demand is concentrated on fewer corridors. For many travellers, the cost of flying to Thailand has now become the single largest component of their trip.

Despite the price surge, demand remains resilient. Thailand continues to attract international visitors, as many prioritise distance from conflict zones over budget considerations. Southeast Asia is widely perceived as stable and secure, reinforcing its appeal in uncertain times.



That said, rising costs are reshaping travel behaviour. Budget-conscious travellers are opting for closer destinations, others are delaying plans or shortening stays, while higher-spending segments show greater willingness to absorb increased expenses. Industry observations indicate that long-haul travel is becoming more selective, but not less desirable.

Thailand’s dual role as both destination and transit hub places it among the primary beneficiaries of this shift. Yet the downside is increasingly visible: higher airfares are creating barriers to entry, making travel less accessible and more dependent on financial capacity.





This evolving landscape reflects a broader tension between aspiration and reality. The desire to travel remains strong—perhaps even heightened in times of global uncertainty—yet the cost of fulfilling that desire is rising. Thailand has become emblematic of this dynamic: distant, appealing, and perceived as safe, but increasingly expensive to reach.

As the summer of 2026 approaches, one thing is clear: global travel is not slowing down—but it is changing, with affordability and geopolitics now shaping the journey as much as the destination.



































