S. Pattaya locals want homeless moved from Bali Hai flyover

With Pattaya beaches closed until next month, the city’s homeless have moved under the Bali Hai flyover.

Wirat Joyjinda, president of the Khopai Community, complained May 29 that the group of homeless have left the area dirty and strewn with garbage. He said they have scared pedestrians and are noisy, annoying neighbors.







Wirat said he wants them moved out of his backyard.

A Pattaya social worker, who wished to remain anonymous, said the homeless people have nowhere to go and cannot take advantage of pandemic-relief programs offered by the government.







Many lived on the beach until the city closed the shorelines last month.

Pattaya City employees talked to the group and got them to move temporarily. The city said it would put plants into the area to beautify it.











