Bank of Thailand seeks public feedback on new bank fee rules, cuts charges on 15 services

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Bank of Thailand has opened a public consultation on proposed new banking fee standards, aiming to reduce costs and improve fairness for consumers across the country.

The draft regulations, open for public feedback from April 10 to May 10, 2026, seek to standardize fees for basic financial services, with implementation expected in June.

The central bank said the move is intended to ensure customers can access financial services at reasonable prices, with greater transparency. It noted that some existing fees no longer reflect actual costs due to technological advancements, while others remain excessively high.







Under the proposal, fees across 15 service categories would be adjusted. Key highlights include:

-Lower account maintenance fees: Reduced from 50 baht to a maximum of 20 baht per month

-Cheaper ATM and debit cards: Annual ATM card fees capped at 150 baht, debit cards at 200 baht



-Reduced statement fees:

Paper statements capped at 100 baht per request

E-statements: free within 12 months, capped at 100 baht for older records

-Financial certification letters: capped at 100 baht per request

-Lower credit card cash withdrawal fees: reduced from 3% to a maximum of 2–2.5%

-Free interprovincial transactions: Fees for deposits, withdrawals, and transfers across provinces or clearing zones to be eliminated





The proposed rules also require banks to provide basic ATM and branch services without additional cross-area charges, helping reduce financial burdens for customers nationwide.

The Bank of Thailand emphasized that the reforms aim to create a more consistent and consumer-friendly fee structure, while encouraging public participation to refine the final regulations before enforcement.































