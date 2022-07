A dozen boats were damaged as storm-driven high seas whipped Pattaya’s shoreline the night of July 12.

Three hours of rain and strong winds pushed 10 speedboats ashore, many sporting torn roofs, damaged engines and flooding. Many had sand on their interiors and damage was estimated in the tens of thousands of baht.







Two yachts, both owned by South Korean business owners also washed ashore near Walking Street.

Swimming areas were closed and buoys broke free and also washed ashore.