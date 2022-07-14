5-day holiday gets slow start in Pattaya

Despite lofty predictions, fewer tourists arrived in Pattaya and Koh Larn than expected for the long holiday, due mostly to poor weather.

Bali Hai Pier was relatively quiet July 13 for the start of the five-day weekend. The Marine Department estimated there were only 2,500 travelers to Koh Larn. Pattaya officials had predicted 10,000.







Rain and cloudy skies kept many travelers away, but Pattaya officials remained confident more people would come as the holidays continued.

Tourist police ensured that tourists headed to Koh Larn for the long holiday were wearing life jackets. In addition to stationing officers at Bali Hai Pier, local tourist police also patrolled areas at high-risk of crime in both Pattaya and Jomtien Beach.

































