Thailand assigns Dr Opas as next permanent secretary for public health

The Cabinet has approved the appointment of Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, the director-general of the Department of Disease Control, as the next permanent secretary for public health.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul proposed his appointment to the weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday (12 July) for approval.







Dr Opas will take over for Dr Kiattiphum Wongrachit, who will retire on September 30, to become the 32nd permanent secretary for public health on October 1.

Dr Opas has been a driving force behind Thailand’s disease prevention plans, restrictions and measures over the past two years. He has frequently appeared in the press and media to inform the public about COVID-19, Monkeypox, and other diseases.



His efforts during the COVID pandemic were widely praised by the medical and scientific communities. (NNT)

































