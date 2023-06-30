11-year-old boy injured as brick wall collapses during climb

Pattaya, Thailand – An 11-year-old boy, fifth-grade student at Nernplubwan School, sustained injuries when a brick wall collapsed while he was attempting to climb over it.

Pattaya’s Sawang Boriboon rescue team rushed to the neighborhood in Khao Talo, east Pattaya on June 28, to find the child in a state of severe pain, bleeding, and in distress. Immediate first aid was provided before the team urgently transported the injured boy to a nearby hospital for further medical care.







Rianthong Nachankham, a 62-year-old meat ball vendor told reporters that the boy had visited his stall prior to the incident and expressed his fear of dogs. In an attempt to avoid the animals, the boy climbed the tall wall adjacent to the shrine.

Rianthong warned the boy about the potential danger and fragility of the wall, advising him against climbing over the shrine. The boy ignored the elder’s warning and climbed the wall anyway, causing it to collapse.







CCTV footage obtained from nearby residences captured the sequence of events, shedding light on the incident. The footage showed the 11-year-old boy ordering some meatballs before attempting to climb the wall facing the shrine. Unfortunately, parts of the wall collapsed sending the unfortunate boy plunging to the ground under a pile of bricks. A bystander rushed to his aid and quickly informed the rescue team for immediate assistance.



Local residents in the neighborhood came forward, to say that they had repeatedly warned against climbing the wall due to its age and the inherent risk of collapse. They also expressed concerns regarding the location of the wall above the shrine, fearing it could be disrespectful to the sacred site.

















