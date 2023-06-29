Pattaya unveils 90 million baht Lan Po Naklua parking building

Pattaya, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet presented the newly completed Lan Po Naklua Parking Building, valued at 90 million baht, to the Ministry of Finance on June 28.

The construction of this parking facility was undertaken by Pattaya City as part of an ongoing development project. The 5-story building, situated on royal treasury land, now belongs to the Ministry of Finance, aims to provide convenient parking options for Naklua Market visitors.







After a thorough inspection to ensure its readiness, the building is set to open to the public on July 3, 2023. The parking building will be accessible daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. During the trial period, usage of the parking facility will be free until a contractor is appointed for its management.

Covering over one rai (17,000 sq ft) of land, the garage can accommodate 250 vehicles and 100 motorcycles on its five floors. It serves as the initial phase of Pattaya’s Old Town Naklua development plan.

Each floor of the car-park building includes restroom facilities, and a state-of-the-art ‘smart parking’ system to alert drivers when a floor reaches its capacity.























