Pattaya advocates separating recyclable garbage before disposal

Pattaya, Thailand – The Tod Phapa Garbage Recycle (Trash-to-Cash Recycling) project was organized at Pattaya School 7 on June 29 to raise awareness about waste management in Pattaya and the surrounding communities. The event featured a Dharma sermon by Phra Payom Kalyano, the abbot of Wat Suan Kaew in Nonthaburi, advocating for the separating recyclables before disposal.







At the opening ceremony, Manot Nongyai, Pattaya Deputy Mayor said, “With the city’s growing population, Pattaya has been grappling with a significant increase in waste production, currently reaching 450 tons per day. Recognizing the potential for recycling reusable materials, the event seeks to support the Wat Suan Kaew Foundation’s efforts in providing livelihood opportunities to underprivileged individuals by processing and selling these materials. Additionally, it aimed to promote the 3Rs approach: Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle.”







Since its launch on May 26, 2023, the event has garnered support from various government agencies, temples, educational institutions, businesses, community leaders, and the local community. Media outlets have also actively participated. Pattaya School 7 provided the venue for collecting reusable materials and organizing the recycling activities.

Alongside the main event, an exhibition was set up to provide information on waste management, organic waste separation, the 3Rs approach, waste sorting methods, and reducing textile waste in Pattaya. Furthermore, participants were provided with organic waste bins to collect food scraps for composting into bio-fertilizer.

















