10,000 Pattaya suburbanites vaccinated with Sinopharm against Covid-19

Almost 10,000 people across the Pattaya area are being vaccinated against Covid-19 with Chinese-made jabs provided by Chonburi Province.

Rewat Phonlookin, vice president of the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization, and local provincial council members watched Sept. 4 as people from the subdistricts surrounding Pattaya flowed into the Eastern National Indoor Sports Stadium in Jomtien Beach.







Chonburi acquired tens of thousands of doses of BBIBP-CorV, developed by state-owned China National Pharmaceutical Group, from Chulabhorn Royal Academy. Both the Chinese company and drug are commonly referred to as Sinopharm.

While Pattaya also has purchased 100,000 Sinopharm doses, which it sold to legal residents of the city, the Chonburi doses are free and available for those outside the city limits.

On Sept. 4, residents of East Pattaya, which is technically Nongprue Subdistrict, received 2,036 doses, while 19 came from Naklua, outside Pattaya’s borders.

Takhiantia saw 818 people jabbed, Huay Yai, 1,469, Banglamung Subdistrict 516, and Nong Plalai 75.







The vaccinations are continuing Sunday with residents from the same subdistricts as well as Khao Maikaew and Pong.

Chonburi officials said the province plans to acquire another 110,000 Sinopharm doses in the near future.



































