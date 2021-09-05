Widespread thundershowers forecast for Pattaya and Jomtien all next week

Eastern Region

During 6 – 11 Sep, fairly widespread thundershowers and hot to very hot weather mostly in Chonburi (Pattaya and Jomtien areas), Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 24-26 °C. Maximum temperature 28-33 °C. Southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1-2 meters in thundershowers.







Across Thailand

The monsoon trough lies across the North, the upper Northeast of Thailand and upper Lao into the low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam. The moderate southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand. Thundershowers remain over the country and isolated heavy rains are likely in the North and the Northeast. People should beware of the severe rain and its accumulation that may cause overflows and flash floods.

































