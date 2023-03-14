1 killed, 1 hurt as wrong-way motorcyclists hit car in Pattaya

One person was killed and another seriously injured when two motorbikes driving the wrong way hit a car in Pattaya.

A helmetless Makawan Phuminthong, 19, died of a broken skull at the scene of the 11 p.m. March 11 wreck on Soi Wat Boonkanjanaram. Manop Nueim, 44, suffered severe injuries and was sent to a local hospital.







Nightclub singer Nawaphon Kongkajon, 27, claimed that she was driving towards Sukhumvit Highway when both Makawan’s Suzuki and Manop’s GPX were driving very fast in the wrong lane against traffic. They tried to swerve to avoid her car and lost control, colliding with her Mazda 2.



























