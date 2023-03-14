30 motorbikes seized in Pattaya crackdown on street racing

Pattaya-area police seized 30 illegally modified motorbikes in a crackdown on street racing.

About 50 Pattaya, Nongprue and Najomtien officers fanned out from the Jomtien Second Road intersection with Sukhumvit Road just after midnight March 12. A roadblock was put up on Sukhumvit to stop all motorbikes.

Any bike found to have any sort of modified part or missing documents and/or license plate was confiscated and the driver arrested.

The crackdown came after rampant complaints from Jomtien residents about late-night street racing.

































