30 motorbikes seized in Pattaya crackdown on street racing

Boonlua Chatree
Police officers fanned out from the Jomtien Second Road intersection with Sukhumvit Road set up road blocks to stop and inspect all motorbikes.

Pattaya-area police seized 30 illegally modified motorbikes in a crackdown on street racing.

About 50 Pattaya, Nongprue and Najomtien officers fanned out from the Jomtien Second Road intersection with Sukhumvit Road just after midnight March 12. A roadblock was put up on Sukhumvit to stop all motorbikes.

Any bike found to have any sort of modified part or missing documents and/or license plate was confiscated and the driver arrested.

The crackdown came after rampant complaints from Jomtien residents about late-night street racing.


Police arrested many bikers who were drinking alcohol while driving.








