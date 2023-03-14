Motorists ignore Pattaya Beach Road no-parking signs, get tickets

Despite two-meter no-parking signs, people continue to park on the wrong side of Beach Road.

Police had a field day March 11 writing tickets for motorists who ignored or somehow didn’t see the signs along the seaside half of Beach Road.

Parking was outlawed on the western side of the street on March 1 after being allowed for the past two years.







More than 30 vehicles were spotted parking illegally between the Dusit Curve and Soi 5 on Saturday. Most belonged to Thai tourists sitting and eating on the sand close enough to see cops writing them tickets.

Police also used loudspeakers in a futile effort to get people to move their vehicles.



























