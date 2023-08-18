1 dead, 2 injured after reckless middle-eastern big-biker rams small bike

A pillion rider was killed and two others seriously injured after a big bike driven by a middle-eastern man slammed into a smaller bike in the middle of Sukhumvit highway on the night of Aug 17.

Eyewitness Wattana Promhong, 37, said that the driver of the Honda Wave 110 motorcycle, later identified as Buntai Vot, a 25-year-old Cambodian national was driving out of Soi Khao Talo onto Sukhumvit Road when out of nowhere a group of bikers sped towards the intersection. One of the big bikes in the group collided with Buntai Vot’s smaller bike at high speed, flinging both bikes in opposite directions. Buntai suffered two broken legs and lay on the road in critical condition.







The middle-easterner’s red Honda CB650R big bike lay about 100 meters from the crash point. The rider, a 37-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was in a state of consciousness. Tragically, his passenger was killed instantly.

Pattaya police conducted a preliminary investigation at the crash site. They said that they will review footage from closed-circuit television cameras installed in the area to establish an accurate sequence of events. The three hapless men were transported to a nearby hospital, where the deceased will undergo forensics procedures and the wounded will be treated for their injuries.

















