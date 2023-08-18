Couple miraculously survives car flip on Sukhumvit highway

Pattaya, Thailand – A Nissan March sedan collided with traffic barricades on Sukhumvit Road near the Wat Boonkanjanaram intersection on Aug 16, causing it to flip over and land on its roof. The driver, Jirat Phiphatkraibamrung, 31, sustained minor injuries, while his female passenger remained unharmed.

Jirat told rescuers that due to poor visibility at night he did not see the concrete barricades and hit them at high speed. Pattaya police inspected the scene of the crash and collected evidence. Police will review closed-circuit camera footage to determine the exact cause of the accident.





















