Community-led efforts successfully thwart dengue fever outbreak in Pattaya

Pattaya, Thailand – City health officials, community volunteers, and local leaders have effectively contained a potential dengue fever outbreak in Soi Khopai, South Pattaya. Led by Suchitra Panchana and Rujipha Pikulthong, Public Health Assistants for Pattaya City, alongside community chairperson Kantana Ponchai, the coordinated efforts were initiated after reports of dengue fever cases emerged in nearby neighborhoods.

Initial surveys revealed that 20 confirmed dengue fever cases had been reported across 23 out of the 42 communities in Pattaya City. This alarming situation prompted authorities to mobilize resources and launch a public awareness campaign to curb the spread of the mosquito-borne disease.

Strategically deploying teams composed of city personnel and members of the Pattaya City SRRT (Surveillance and Rapid Response Team), action was taken in Soi Samrerng, Soi Rungland, Soi Prayad, and surrounding areas. The volunteers distributed bags of abate and mosquito repellents while providing informative brochures on dengue fever prevention strategies. The focus was on educating residents on improving household landscapes to minimize potential breeding grounds.







Emphasizing cleanliness as a cornerstone of prevention, Suchitra stressed the need to eliminate potential mosquito habitats and encouraged residents to don loose-fitting clothing for added protection. Teams also highlighted the importance of seeking prompt medical attention in case of any dengue fever symptoms, such as high fever, severe headache, and body pain.















