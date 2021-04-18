Why is Jet Ski event still going in Jomtien Beach?

Hi Pattaya Mail,

Following yesterday’s announcement regarding Covid limitations from midnight tonight, which include no events of more than 50 people, I’m wondering why the huge set up at Jomtien Beach is continuing in full swing as opposed to being dismantled!







Locals have informed me that they asked police the very same question last night with the response of ‘it’s an international event’! Personally I don’t believe any of it but seeing as we’re forced to go with that narrative then how can an event that can seat 700-800 in the main stand alone be allowed?







Do we want Jomtien beach to become the new covid hot spot spreader area? The New Thong Lor or Samut Sakhon? It’s absolutely pathetic that the entire country is on lockdown although this event seemingly is allowed to take place.

Disgruntled Long Stay Farang



















