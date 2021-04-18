Chonburi governor adds to closure list of premises and activities

As expected, the governor’s office has now issued a commentary on the national closure orders announced on April 17. The two sets of instructions now in force, applying specifically to Chonburi province until changed, are combined below for ease of reference.







Major entertainment banned

Bars, clubs, cabarets, karaoke, live shows, live musical entertainment, snooker halls, bowling alleys, skating facilities, cinemas, theatres and “similar leisure activities”.

Massage, beauty and spas canned

All massage parlours closed even those offering traditional therapy. Also banned are spas, saunas and beauty clinics or similar. There is no specific mention of barbers or hairdressers at this time.





Restaurants restricted hours

Allowed to serve table meals from 6 am to 9 pm, but no alcoholic beverages can be drunk on the premises. Take-out orders permitted until 11 pm.

Alcohol bought in retail outlets OK

Alcoholic beverages can be bought for home consumption in retail outlets, or in restaurants to take home.



Gaming and children’s facilities banned

Internet and gaming cafes, arcades, amusement parks, playgrounds, indoor and outdoor pools, waterparks, stand-alone video machines, play areas in markets and malls.

Gyms and fitness halls restricted hours

Must close no later than 9 pm until the following morning. No group activities or spectators.



Beaches, parks and reservoirs partially open

These facilities remain open to the public for exercising. But gathering in groups, eating and drinking are “not recommended”.

Malls, markets and halls restricted

Malls must close by 9 pm until morning. Supermarkets and convenience stores must close from 11 pm to 4 am. Banqueting and celebrations are banned in halls and there is a catch-all prohibition on activities “anywhere people gather”.







Activities with more than 50 people banned

These are illegal unless specifically authorized by the local authority. But this, of course, does not mean that any activity with under 50 is automatically lawful.

Interprovincial travel discouraged

Not illegal as regards Chonburi, but discouraged. Many other provinces have introduced their own rules and quarantine requirements.







Schools, day centres and nurseries closed

Closed, unless given special permission by the local authority.

Interpretation

Businesses and individuals not clear about their own position can phone 1337 (City Hall) for assistance.















