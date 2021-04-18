Bangkok urges people returning from Songkran to do Covid-19 self-evaluation

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang has advised people who are now returning to Bangkok after the Songkran holidays to perform Covid-19 self-evaluation via the website http://bkkcovid19.bangkok.go.th/.







He said this platform has been set up to help prevent the spread of the outbreak by providing necessary information for disease tracing by health officials. People need to scan a QR code and input their personal data and travel history.



The system will calculate the risk level for each person and give instructions on the steps to follow. People who have low risk will be told to self-quarantine for 14 days, while those who have high risk will be performed a swab test free of charge by health officials. (NNT)











