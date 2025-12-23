Holiday Cheer and Humanitarian Inspiration were the two topics at the Pattaya City Expats Club

PATTAYA, Thailand – Barry Upton, renowned musician and local superstar, brought a unique blend of holiday spirit and musical flair to the Pattaya City Expats Club with a presentation titled “So this is Christmas.” The event, held on December 17, showcased Barry’s signature mix of traditional Christmas tunes, irreverent humor, and original chart-topping songs.

From the outset, Barry’s charisma was on full display. Described as a “muso” who is surprisingly a morning person, he engaged the audience not just with his music, but also with his wit and warmth. Barry’s musical pedigree includes a stint with the “Brotherhood of Man” and founding the Australian boot-scooting band “Steps,” famous for the hit “My Boot Scootin’ Baby.”







The performance opened with a rock and roll rendition of Chuck Berry’s “Run Run Rudolph,” setting a lively tone. Barry’s setlist was a festive journey, featuring classics like “Indulci Jubilo,” Cat Stevens’ “Morning Has Broken,” and a medley of “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Rockin’ around the Christmas Tree.” Audience participation was encouraged, with volunteers joining Barry on stage to form a makeshift band, complete with jingle bells and tambourines.

True to form, Barry injected humor and a touch of irreverence into the proceedings. His original take on “Frosty the Snowman” imagined the character’s adventures in Pattaya’s vibrant nightlife, while a comedic song about “Women’s Underwear” (set to the tune of “Winter Wonderland”) drew laughter from the crowd.



A highlight of the evening was a guest appearance by Marina, a longtime collaborator from Siberia. Together, they performed Christmas favorites such as “Santa Claus is comin’ to town” and Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” with Marina’s vocals shining on the latter.

Barry also shared several of his own hits, including “Oh My God, It’s Christmas Again”—a song inspired by the challenges faced by those who cannot afford a traditional holiday. Proceeds from this track have supported charitable efforts, feeding an entire village. Other originals included “Coffee,” an ode to the beloved beverage, and “She Made Me Do It,” a #1 hit produced with the help of Grammy-winning producer Steve Lillywhite. Barry closed the show with “Crazy Driver,” a song inspired by a harrowing road trip in Thailand, which currently enjoys success on the UK revival charts.





Following Barry’s entertainment of the morning, the PCEC received an inspiring and heartfelt presentation by Dr. Martyn Green, affectionately known as ‘Doc Martyn.’ Drawing on decades of experience as a medical professional and humanitarian, Doc Martyn captivated the audience with eight video clips that vividly illustrated the challenges and triumphs of his work in Thailand.

His presentation showcased the breadth of his charitable work, from remote rescue missions to life-changing rehabilitation. Each video clip brought to life a different aspect of his medical outreach of his recently approved Doc Martyn Charity Foundation Thailand’s project Remote Rescue Thailand.



One clip documented a mission to Njong Tien, where Doc Martyn’s team helped a woman bedridden for 18 months after a stroke. Another showed the construction of a clinic in Chia, designed to support remote rescues and provide essential care to isolated communities. The audience watched as Doc Martyn and local rescue teams recovered the body of a drowned fisherman, underscoring the importance of collaboration in crisis situations. Clips depicted the distribution of clothes and health checks to families in need, and addressed the tough decisions required when substance abuse and neglect were discovered.

A particularly moving video chronicled the recovery of Mrs. P, a woman severely injured in a motorbike accident. Through medical expertise and motivational support, she progressed from being bedbound to walking unaided, demonstrating the transformative power of dedicated care.







Throughout his talk, Doc Martyn emphasized the urgent need for direct aid in rural Thailand. He encouraged attendees to donate supplies such as clothes, shoes, and medical equipment rather than money, to ensure resources reach those who need them most. “Cash is often misused,” he explained, “but a pair of shoes or a warm blanket can change a life.”

Following the presentations, MC Ren Lexander brought everyone up to date on upcoming events followed by the Open Forum portion of the meeting where questions are asked and comments made about Expat living in Thailand, especially Pattaya. To learn more about the PCEC, visit their website at https:/pcec.club. To view the video of Barry and Marina’s entertaining presentation, visit the PCEC’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ELVT8GdKSrQ and for Doc Martyn’s presentation visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJgDFIqmIWM.



































