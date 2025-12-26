BCCT Multi-Chamber Christmas Networking highlights Eastern Economic Corridor cooperation

PATTAYA, Thailand – The festive season brought together business leaders, diplomats and professionals from across Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) and beyond as the British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT) hosted the Multi-Chamber Christmas Connecting Eastern Economic Corridor event at Avani Pattaya Resort on Friday, 12 December 2025.







Organised by BCCT in collaboration with a broad coalition of international partner chambers, the event reflected the growing importance of cross-border cooperation in one of Thailand’s most strategically significant economic regions. Participating chambers included AMCHAM Thailand, AustCham Thailand, the Belgian-Luxembourg/Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Danish-Thai Chamber of Commerce, the German-Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce, the Netherlands-Thai Chamber of Commerce, and the South African/Thai Chamber of Commerce.



Against a warm Christmas backdrop, the gathering provided a relaxed yet purposeful platform for members and guests to reconnect, exchange insights and strengthen professional relationships. Representatives from a wide range of sectors took the opportunity to discuss current challenges, emerging trends and new opportunities within the EEC, a region that continues to attract investment due to its infrastructure development, industrial base and proximity to key regional markets.

The evening underscored the role of chambers of commerce as facilitators of dialogue and collaboration, particularly at a time when businesses are navigating economic uncertainty while seeking sustainable growth. Conversations flowed easily, supported by the shared understanding that strong networks remain essential to long-term success in Thailand’s evolving business landscape.

BCCT also acknowledged the vital contribution of its event sponsors, whose support helped make the evening possible. Hays Recruitment, Formichella & Sritawat Attorneys at Law—represented by Dr Paul Crosio and Alex Hayden-Gilbert—and RSM Recruitment Thailand, represented by Gareth Hughes and Bhavana Kumar, were recognised for their continued commitment to the chamber community and to fostering professional engagement within the EEC.





Beyond formal networking, the event captured the spirit of the season, offering attendees a moment to reflect on the year’s achievements while looking ahead to new beginnings. The festive atmosphere reinforced the sense of shared purpose among the international business community operating in Thailand.

As the year draws to a close, BCCT confirmed that momentum will continue into 2026, with the next multi-chamber gathering scheduled for February. In the meantime, the chamber extended its best wishes to members and partners for a joyful Christmas season and a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year, reaffirming its commitment to supporting business connectivity and collaboration across Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor.











































