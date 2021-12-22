Yupins traditional Christmas Turkey Menu Dec. 24-25 in Pattaya

Bookings for Christmas Dinner are on offer again this year!

We will have two sittings this year, 5 o’clock and 8 o’clock on two days, the 24th, Christmas Eve, and the 25th Christmas Day.

Flaming Christmas Pudding and Turkey with all the trimmings!

995 baht (not including drinks except coffee to finish)

A Choice of starters

1) Yupins Smoked Salmon Salad

2) Yupins Prawn Cocktail

3) Yupins Spring Rolls







Main Course

4) Yupins traditional Roast turkey, (or vegetarian alternative, we can discuss this with you) roast potatoes, vegetables, red wine gravy, Sausages wrapped in bacon, sage & onion stuffing and bread sauce.

5) or a Thai dish from our menu.

A Choice of Desserts

6) Christmas Pudding flambéed with brandy and served with brandy butter and custard

7) Yupins Mango and sticky rice

8) Yupins Ice Cream

To follow: Fresh Ground Coffee

Call to book: Tel 038 250 394 – Cell Phone: 087 062 9672

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.yupins.com

Closed Wednesdays





























