B2F Big Band Rock Orchestra at Rotary Christmas Concert Dec. 24 at Royal Cliff Pattaya

Pattaya Christmas Eve Concert Party – with headline act *B2F Big Band Rock Orchestra* flying in from Amsterdam.

A once-only show featuring Full Brass and Strings section from the Bangkok-Rangsit Symphony Orchestra – world-class quality!

Music from Electric Light Orchestra, Michael Buble, Glen Miller, Elvis, and many more hits from the 60’s 70’s through to today.

The quality of event is rarely seen in Thailand so don’t miss out!

All money raised is going directly to help local Thai people – overseen by the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya.

Cost: 1750 Baht inclusive of a full dinner and 5 hour music show in the Head of State Chamber at the luxurious Royal Cliff Grand Hotel!

All drinks will be available!

Tickets can be purchased at *Vines To Vino Store* on Thepprasit Road or by emailing: [email protected]

A huge thanks to our major event sponsors:

Vines To Vino Pattaya

Imperial Dragon Property Management

Cranswick Australia

PBRE Real Estate

Pattaya Mail