Your Safety, Our Priority – Pattaya ensures all passengers wear life jackets before boarding the boats at Bali Hai Pier

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City, always committed to ensuring the safety of its visitors, has strengthened measures to ensure a secure travel experience for tourists heading to Koh Larn.

The city’s administration, including the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Division and the Pattaya City Hall Secretariat, has deployed personnel for weekly inspections at Bali Hai Pier. These inspections focus on maintaining order at the pier and ensuring that all passengers are wearing life jackets before boarding the boats to the island.







The initiative is part of Pattaya’s ongoing efforts to uphold safety standards for tourists and promote a secure and enjoyable experience for everyone. Tourists are reminded that their safety is a top priority, and Pattaya City continues to welcome visitors with open arms.

“Pattaya is a city that never sleeps, always ready to offer unforgettable experiences to tourists,” said the local authorities, reaffirming their commitment to maintaining safety and order for both locals and visitors alike.

































