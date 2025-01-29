Pattaya, a city that never sleeps, extends a warm welcome to all tourists; always watching over your safety

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City extends a warm welcome to all tourists! Pattaya, the city that never sleeps, is committed to ensuring the safety of all visitors. The safety of our guests is our responsibility.

The Pattaya Administration Office, in collaboration with Pattaya Tourist Police, Banglamung District, Immigration, Pattaya Police Station, and the U.S. Navy, has launched a joint operation to prevent crimes against tourists during the Chinese New Year festival at Walking Street. The patrol started on Monday to ensure a secure and enjoyable experience for everyone.

In addition to enhanced security measures, Pattaya also distributes flyers promoting the Thailand Tourist Police (TPB App). This app allows tourists to quickly and easily reach out for assistance from law enforcement. Available for download on both Android and iOS, it ensures that help is just a tap away for a safer and more enjoyable experience.







































