Kidnapping incident of Chinese celebrity in Thailand disrupts Pattaya tourism

PATTAYA, Thailand – A recent kidnapping incident involving Chinese actress “Xingxing” has shaken the tourism sector in Thailand, especially in popular tourist destinations like Pattaya. Xingxing was allegedly lured to Thailand under false pretenses and then abducted and confined in Myawaddy, Myanmar.

While Thai authorities acted swiftly to rescue the actress, the news quickly spread across China, causing concerns about Thailand’s safety and making Chinese tourists more wary of visiting the country. The incident has led to a significant downturn in Chinese tourism, particularly in Pattaya, which typically sees a surge in visitors during the Chinese New Year festival.







Bancha Kullavanit, Executive Director of Ocean Sky Boat Tours, shared that the Chinese New Year season in 2025 saw a sharp decline in Chinese tourist arrivals compared to previous years. Traditionally, the festival draws double the number of Chinese tourists visiting Pattaya during the high season, but this year, after the Xingxing incident, there has been a 30% drop in tourist arrivals compared to the 2024 festival.

Chinese tourists in Pattaya are typically divided into two groups: those who travel in budget group tours and those who visit individually as F.I.T. (Foreign Independent Tourists). The latter group tends to have higher spending power and stays at more upscale accommodations. However, this year, both groups have been significantly impacted by the negative publicity surrounding the actress’s kidnapping.

Bancha noted that although group tours have already been on the decline due to higher costs during major festivals such as New Year’s and Songkran, F.I.T. tourists, who usually enjoy traveling during these periods, have also stayed away. Operators had initially hoped for a busy festival season, but the absence of Chinese tour groups and F.I.T. visitors has led to quieter streets and empty hotels.

Bancha emphasized that the main reason for the downturn in Chinese tourism is the damaging news about the kidnapping incident. The negative image of Thailand, particularly in relation to the safety of Chinese nationals, has severely affected Chinese tourists’ confidence in traveling to Thailand. He urged the Thai government to urgently address the safety concerns and work with Chinese authorities to restore Thailand’s reputation as a secure travel destination.

The tourism sector is calling for immediate action to rebuild trust and re-establish Thailand as a safe and welcoming place for international tourists, especially from China.













































