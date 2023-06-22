Indian tourist found dead in Pattaya condo under mysterious circumstances

Authorities responded to a distress call at Laguna Beach Resort 3 in Jomtien, where they discovered the lifeless body of 30-year-old Indian tourist Vibin Vijayakumar in his room. He was found wearing a gas mask connected to a nitrogen gas cylinder, with his hands and feet bound to a chair. No signs of struggle or theft were evident during the initial investigation.







Rental agent Jurirat Sutakam received an alarming email warning about a planned suicide in the room. The sender, citing mental illness and a dual personality disorder, instructed her not to enter and absolved anyone of responsibility. Concerned, Jurirat contacted the police, leading to the discovery of Vijayakumar’s body. Previous interactions revealed the deceased had mentioned feeling unwell.







Evidence linked to restraining devices, pipe clamps, rubber tubing, nitrogen cylinders, and gas masks was found, indicating a self-inflicted act. The investigation continues, with forensic examination at the Police General Hospital to determine the cause of death.

The Indian Embassy in Thailand has been informed, providing support to Vijayakumar’s family during this difficult time.















