Warning from Pattaya City – Beware of jellyfish during late rainy season

As the rainy season transitions to winter, the sea is clear and inviting for swimming, but Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawad urges caution: “While the waters may look beautiful, jellyfish can still be present. Once the cool winds blow westward, the jellyfish will naturally disappear.”

He further advises that if tourists come into contact with jellyfish, they should immediately wash the affected area with vinegar to reduce irritation. "Please be extra cautious when swimming during this period," he adds.














































