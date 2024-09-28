PM assures ‘no one is left behind’ amid speeding aid efforts; 80-year-old woman overcome with emotion

CHIANG RAI, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her delegation arrived in Ban Ko Sai, Mae Sai District, Chiang Rai Province, to assess the flood recovery efforts, September 28. Wearing knee-high boots, the prime minister walked through mud to encourage soldiers from the Army’s Development Command who were clearing mud from residents’ homes.

After receiving a briefing on the situation and the recovery plan, Paetongtarn visited several affected homes, offering words of comfort to residents dealing with the aftermath of the flooding. As she observed soldiers using high-pressure water jets to remove mud, she spoke with residents, many of whom were emotional, detailing their hardships. The prime minister, visibly moved, reassured them of ongoing government support.



One particularly touching moment occurred when the prime minister met 80-year-old Tan Hongkham, who burst into tears upon seeing her. “I never thought I would meet the prime minister in my lifetime,” Tan said. Paetongtarn inquired about the elderly woman’s health and the medical care she had received. The prime minister provided encouragement, stating that no one would be left behind and that the government was speeding up aid efforts. She assured Tan that compensation money would soon reach those in need.









Paetongtarn also visited a group of elderly residents receiving medical attention from military doctors and reminded them to follow their health regimens, especially for diabetes and high blood pressure. She gifted medication to Tan and praised her for staying strong at her age. The prime minister also warned against the overconsumption of sugary fruits, considering Tan’s medical conditions.

Following this, Paetongtarn met with a group of students from Mae Sai Prasit School who were assisting with clean-up efforts. She encouraged them to continue their good work and support the community.

Ekaphol Chantawong, better known as Coach Ek of the “Wild Boars” soccer team, submitted a request to the prime minister for the establishment of a learning and mental health rehabilitation center for children and youth affected by the floods. He also proposed that a community crisis center be set up to work in tandem with existing disaster response teams. Additionally, he suggested a program during school holidays that would provide paid volunteer opportunities for local youth to assist with community recovery efforts.







Later, the prime minister visited Wat Phrom Wihan in Mae Sai to provide further support and deliver financial aid to flood victims. She distributed compensation to the families of four deceased victims, with each receiving 29,700 baht, and to the head of one household, who received 59,400 baht. Fifty families whose homes were destroyed received 2,475,000 baht, and a further 1,110,000 baht was provided to 222 families affected by the floods, as per the cabinet resolution on September 17, 2024. Additionally, the prime minister personally donated large packs of adult and children’s diapers as well as cleaning supplies to assist in the recovery efforts.











































