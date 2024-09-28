Highlight Recap of Saturday Night’s Music Festival and Fireworks – It Was On Fire!

PATTAYA, Thailand – The energy was electric as the Chonburi International Music Festival in the Rain came to a thrilling close last night. Thanks to the incredible people of Pattaya who made it an unforgettable evening filled with joy and memories!

Don’t miss out—there’s more fun to be had today (Sunday, Sep 27). Expect the same high-energy performances and entertainment.

Free Entry! Chonburi International Music Festival in the Rain September 27 – 29.

Pattaya Beach, Chonburi

15:00 – 23:00

Come join the excitement!












































