Tourists await the spectacular ‘Fireworks Festival’ with over 20,000 fireworks each night on Pattaya Beach Nov 29-30

PATTAYA, Thailand – Get ready for a dazzling display like no other! Mayor Poramet Ngampichet has officially unveiled plans for the much-anticipated International Fireworks Festival, set to light up Pattaya’s skyline on November 29-30 at Pattaya Central Beach. This epic event promises to be one of the year’s most unforgettable experiences, showcasing a breathtaking fusion of lights, colors, and explosive soundscapes.



Mayor Poramet expressed immense pride, calling the festival a signature celebration that draws visitors from all over the globe. This year’s event will shine even brighter as it recently clinched the prestigious IFEA/Haas & Wilkerson Pinnacle Award for Best Emergency Preparedness & Risk Management Plan at the 2024 International Festivals and Events Association awards—proof of Pattaya’s top-tier event planning and dedication to safety.

Here’s the show-stopping part: six countries will compete in this firework extravaganza, lighting up the night sky with over 20,000 fireworks EACH night! That’s right, for two consecutive nights, you’ll be treated to a sensory overload of explosive brilliance, choreographed to awe-inspiring music. From vibrant bursts to intricate aerial displays, every second promises pure magic!







But it’s not just about the fireworks. The International Fireworks Festival is a full-on celebration with live performances, entertainment zones, and incredible food vendors—making sure the fun continues long after the sky is ablaze. With comprehensive security measures in place, visitors can immerse themselves fully in the excitement without worry.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that you won’t want to miss!” Mayor Poramet declared, urging everyone to mark their calendars for the ultimate festival weekend. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, this promises to be a highlight of the year, cementing Pattaya as the place to be this November.

































