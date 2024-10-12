Pattaya community leader warns of rampant theft incidents

PATTAYA, Thailand – Amnuay Muangthong, the president of the Arunothai community, issued a warning to residents about a surge in thefts within the area on October 9. In recent days, local reports have indicated multiple attempted thefts, with both vehicles and personal belongings targeted.

According to Amnuay, a few days prior, a dormitory owner in Soi Rungnapa Ville reported suspicious activity captured on CCTV. The footage showed a person covering the camera with a hat and entering the building, seemingly searching for something to steal, but leaving without taking anything. This incident raised concerns as the same building had previously experienced a motorcycle theft a few months ago, and the perpetrator has yet to be apprehended.



Additionally, on the morning of October 7, another theft attempt was reported near the entrance to the Arunothai Community Office. The thief had parked their vehicle, seemingly intending to steal a locked motorcycle, but when unsuccessful, they stole a hammer instead. The act was clearly captured on CCTV. Local residents, including motorcycle taxi drivers, also reported that thefts are frequent in this area. Two weeks ago, a woman left her bag on a marble table outside her building, and within 10 minutes, it was stolen, containing cash and valuables worth over 30,000 baht.







Previous incidents have also included the theft of three motorcycles, none of which have been recovered. While it remains unclear if the thefts are the work of the same individual or part of a larger operation, the community president urged residents to remain vigilant. He advised them to secure their vehicles and personal belongings, lock doors properly, and ensure that CCTV systems in buildings are fully operational, as these may provide crucial evidence in apprehending the culprits.

The president emphasized the importance of the community working together to prevent further incidents and stay safe.

































